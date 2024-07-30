Man arrested in connection with Channel crossing after woman dies

A m an has been arrested in connection with a Channel crossing after a woman died.

The National Crime Agency (NCA) said the French authorities were alerted to a boat in trouble in the Channel in the early hours of Sunday (28 July) and attended.

A woman was recovered and airlifted to hospital but later died.

The boat carried on its journey to the UK, and arrived into Dover carrying around 40 people.

A 29-year-old Egyptian national was arrested by NCA investigators in Manston, Kent, last night (Monday 29 July).

He was questioned on suspicion of facilitating illegal immigration and bailed pending further enquiries.

NCA Branch Commander, Mark Howes, said: “This tragedy demonstrates how dangerous these crossings are, and our thoughts are with the family and loved ones of the individual who died.

"Working with partners we remain determined to do all we can to target, disrupt and dismantle the criminal networks involved in organised immigration crime, and prevent them from exploiting the desperation of others.”

The NCA said it continues to work with French authorities to investigate the circumstances which led to the fatality.

