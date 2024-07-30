T wo motorcyclists are in hospital with serious injuries after a crash involving a tractor near Chipping Norton.

Officers were called a collision on the A3400 Oxford Road near the junction with Priory Road at around 2.15pm on Saturday (27 July).

The incident involving a BMW R1200 motorcycle, a Triumph Tiger motorcycle and a blue New Holland tractor, left one of the motorcyclists with life-threatening injuries.

The other motorcyclist was also seriously injured and required surgery. Both remain in hospital.

Thames Valley Police says all vehicles were travelling from the direction of the A44 at the time of the collision.

Anyone who saw the vehicles prior to the incident, or who witnessed it, are being asked to come forward.

