Sam's Sunflowers on Hayling Island has created the stunning displays.

With the Olympics in full swing, one farm in Hampshire has got into the sporting spirit and created a tribute to the Games.

Sam's Sunflowers on Hayling Island has created the Olympic rings and Team GB lion out of wildflowers.

Drone footage shows the designs from the air, with the lion's head made from red, blue and white flowers.

Next to the wildflowers are thousands of sunflowers which paying visitors can pick.

Credit: Sam's Sunflowers

Farmer, Sam Wilson, says the cold and wet start to the season initially hampered the sunflowers' growth but this week's sunshine means it's the perfect conditions for them to bloom.

