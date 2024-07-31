Deep underground in Brighton and Hove lies one of the greatest feats of engineering in the country.

Southern Water's "super sewer", which was constructed nearly 15 years ago, was built to tackle water pollution on the iconic beaches.

It has been so successful the last recorded discharge into the sea in the city was in 2012, and Southern Water says it is one example of what it's doing to clean up its act.

The sewer is more of a tunnel, which effectively holds wastewater, until it can be treated at nearby sewage works.

Southern Water's "super sewer" lies deep underground in Brighton. Credit: ITV Meridian

It can hold more than 150,000 cubic metres of wastewater, equal to 150,000 tonnes, during spells of intense weather.

Southern Water told ITV Meridian that the "super sewer" plays a role in reducing pollution incidents, but the design isn't the answer for every location.

Building more of these would be damaging to the environment, the company says, due to the amount of materials and disruption needed to construct them.

They also cost "billions", a spend which is unsustainable for water suppliers in the UK.

The sewer is one of the biggest in the country. Credit: ITV Meridian

It's estimated, that if the design was to be rolled out across the country, it would cost upwards of £600billion.

Simon Judd at Southern Water said the sewers can "play a part" however. He said: "These projects are massively expensive and they are not good for the environment.

"So 150,000 metres cubed of water, that's 150,000 tonnes that have to be pumped through our systems to the sewage treatment works, a colossal amount of energy both to build projects like this, the carbon cost of the concrete and things to build them and then the carbon cost to pump that around.

"So for sure these can play part of solving that problem, but they're certainly not the solution."

Play Brightcove video

Simon Judd speaks to ITV Meridian from inside the "super sewer".

Southern Water says it is instead exploring other solutions for much of its network, and told ITV Meridian it is investing heavily to reduce spills into our waterways.

Instead of building more "super sewers", it is adding additional capacity at treatment works, and looking into ways of diverting rainwater away from the network.

Simon added: "We can build extra capacity at our sewage treatment works to help attenuate some of those flows which is what we're doing.

"We're building extra capacity at our works, but again if we can keep the water out that doesn't need those big engineering solutions.

"If we can keep that water out at source that's a vital part of making this work and avoiding that need to effectively re-plumb many of these towns and cities that were built in a day when it was okay to join up the foul water flows from people's homes with the rain water flows."

Most sewers were designed and built by the victorians. Credit: ITV Meridian

Southern Water's CEO, in an exclusive interview with ITV Meridian, acknowledged the company needed to go further to tackle discharges.

He sat down with Matt Teale, where he admitted that "too much rain" was to blame for the record levels of sewage discharges in 2023.

The company says it has invested £10billion in the last 30 years to address pollution, and says more will be done to improve infrastructure.

Andy Dickenson has been down in the sewers to see what improvements Southern Water has made. Credit: ITV Meridian

You can catch the full report on Southern Water's 'super sewer' on ITVX.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...