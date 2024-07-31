A m an has died after being pulled from the water in Hampshire.

Hampshire Police officers said they were called at 5.27pm yesterday (Tuesday 30 July) after a man had been pulled from the water at Meon Shore.

He was taken to hospital where he died.

Police say his family have been informed.

In a statement, HM Coastguard said: "Alerted at around 5.30pm, Hill Head and Portsmouth Coastguard Rescue Teams, an inshore lifeboat from Calshot RNLI and the coastguard helicopter from Lee-on-Solent were sent to the scene, alongside police and ambulance service."

A file is being prepared for the coroner.

