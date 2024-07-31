One of the biggest storage facilities for batteries in the world has been approved by planners for Dorset.

The energy company Statera has proposed building a site to house 600 battery units, containing 2.5 million lithium ion cells, at East Chickerell Court Farm near Weymouth.

The units will charge up when there is surplus energy or low demand, and feed electricity back into the National Grid.

Statera chose the site because it is near an electric sub-station.

Fears were previously sparked locally about the risk of fire and a toxic plume that could spread from the farmland site at Chickerell over the area, in the event of a disaster.

Yet, neither Dorset and Wiltshire Fire and Rescue, nor the Environment Agency objected the plans.

Statera says: "Proposals included four large water containers to help in the event of any fires.

"Each of the units would be self-contained, with their own independent monitoring and fire-suppression measures."

The company would also be able to shut the units down remotely.

