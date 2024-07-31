Play Brightcove video

ITV News Meridian's reporter Kerry Swain has been to Terry's Place

Staff at a day centre that looks after vulnerable people in Sussex say they're "praying for a miracle" as they face closing down because of a lack of money.

Terry's Place in Chichester is named after Terry Senn - a local man with dementia who left money in his will to help others with the disease.

But two years after the day centre opened his legacy has run out and, unless £100,000 can be found, it will shut its doors on Friday.

Lisa Kail, CEO of Terry's Place, said: "From the day we opened our doors we were heavily reliant on fundraising but we've seen over this last year that the guarantee of receiving funds from fundraising is just not there.

"We have to close our doors unless we have a miracle which is what myself and our team and our carers are all praying for."

The centre is now hoping it can raise the vital funds it needs to stay open. Credit: ITV News Meridian

One person who has benefitted from the centre is Maz Taylor who said it's been a "lifeline" for her.

She said: "I started coming approximately two years ago just after it opened - Terry's Place. I was in a very bad place at the time.

"I'd suffered mental breakdown. It's been my lifeline, it's been the making of me. It's given me a reason to get up in the morning especially on a Wednesday - that's the day I come here - and I owe it all to Terry's Place."

95-year-old Cathie Saunders started coming to Terry's Place after a serious fall and found new talents as well as new friends.

She said: "I didn't think I could draw and I gave it a try and found that I could and I thoroughly enjoyed it and that is just because of Terry's Place."

The centre is now hoping it can raise the vital funds it needs to stay open.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...