Footage has been released showing a 'selfish' drunk driver speeding along residential roads before he fatally hit a popular landlady.

Jacob James King was more than twice the drink drive limit when he crashed into pub landlady Teresa Grimes on the pavement of West End High Street in December 2022.

King, of Chessel Avenue, Southampton, has been handed a prison sentence of more than six years after previously pleading guilty to causing death by dangerous driving.

The court heard how the 29-year-old had been drinking beer and rum at a friend's house that evening while watching the England v France quarterfinal of the 2022 World Cup and was supposed to be sleeping there.

However he got behind of the wheel of his silver BMW 330i while heavily intoxicated.

Watch: CCTV footage shows King racing through the streets before hitting landlady Teresa Grimes

A breath test following the collision showed a reading of 73 micrograms of alcohol per 100 millilitres of breath, more than double the legal limit of 35 micrograms.

CCTV footage showed King driving at excessive speeds, reaching speeds of between 66mph and 72mph in a 30mph zone.

Landlady Teresa Grimes had finished her shift at the West End Brewery pub before crossing High Street to get a takeaway.

However police were called at around 10.47pm after King had crashed into the 53-year-old pedestrian on the pavement.

King, of Southampton, has been sentenced to more than six years after previously pleading guilty to causing death by dangerous driving. Credit: Hampshire Police

In a statement Teresa's family said: "Getting behind the wheel of a car whilst intoxicated remains truly a selfish act. The utter devastation it causes to families, the aftermath of losing a loved one.

"The punishment needs to be harsh for these crimes, people shouldn't look lightly on drink driving. The outcome of today does not change what happened 600 days ago. The heartache continues, the want for her to be here with us hasn't changed.

"We still have lost our T. We will always miss T."

Detective Constable Mark Furse, of Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary's Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said following sentencing: "To even consider getting behind the wheel of his car while that intoxicated was an incredibly reckless and selfish act.

"The CCTV images we have seen are absolutely appalling. The speeds reached by Mr King in his BMW were shocking and meant a catastrophic crash like this one was almost inevitable.

"I hope the severity of this sentence sends a strong message to other drivers. There is no excuse at all for getting behind the wheel of any vehicle while impaired through drink or drugs.

"Teresa's family and friends have been completely devastated by her loss and we know that no prison sentence will change that, but we hope the justice brought today will help them as they try to heal."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...