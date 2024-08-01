South of England hit by flash flooding after torrential downpours

Play Brightcove video

Floodwater gushed through a Hampshire village butcher shop. Picture credit: Hartley Wintney Traditional Butchers

Parts of the South of England has been hit by torrential downpours, causing flash flooding and treacherous driving conditions.

Residents in Winchester have reported the city centre becoming submerged, with some areas the water being knee-deep.

Cars have been battling through the heavy downpours and floodwater across Hampshire.

Hartley Wintney Traditional Butchers, based on the high street of the Hampshire village, has already had to start coverage the ground as flood water entered its shop.

Bins in Winchester city-centre became submerged in floodwater during heavy downpours. Credit: Nicholas Pain

The Met Office has warned the conditions could lead to road closures, cancellations to train and bus services, and power cuts.

Flooding of homes and businesses could also happen quickly, the forecaster warned, with damage to some buildings from floodwater, lightning strikes, hail or strong winds.

Met Office meteorologist Kathryn Chalk said the warning covers “quite a big area” from parts of the South East.

“This could lead to disruption, and some spray on the roads,” she said.

She said there could also be “torrential downpours” as well as “gusty winds, frequent lightning, and hail”.

She added that parts of the warning zone could see up to 50mm of rain in an hour or two.

Heading into Friday, she said there was still a chance of thunderstorms in the east of England, with temperatures of up to 30C.

While on Saturday, outbreaks of rain are expected in the south of England, with the highest temperatures around 25C-26C.

