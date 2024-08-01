A woman from Hampshire who was diagnosed with cancer and spent weeks in a coma while pregnant has celebrated the birth of her daughter.

During Beth Paterson's pregnancy, she suffered fatigue, headaches and sickness.

She was hospitalised in November last year before losing consciousness.

While she was in a coma, Beth was diagnosed with Hodgkin lymphoma which had spread from her chest, along with encephalopathy.

While pregnant and unconscious, Beth underwent chemotherapy.

However she successfully completed chemotherapy in her unresponsive state, while hospital staff monitored her unborn child.

Around six weeks later she woke up.

Beth, from Basingstoke, said: "I didn't really question where I was. When I came round I was more focused on making sure she [her unborn baby] was okay and that my two other kids were okay."

Her daughter Isabella was born prematurely in March at 31 weeks and five days, delivered by caesarean.

Isabella was born prematurely, delivered by C-section. Credit: ITV News Meridian

"She came out and she was bright pink and screaming - so she was absolutely fine!

"Meeting her was the biggest sigh of relief that she hadn't been affected by any of the treatment that I'd been through.

"I just feel really lucky. She's so special."

"I'll just be forever grateful for the doctors and hospital staff. They've been so supportive - I couldn't have asked for better staff - especially the lymphoma team. They were there whenever I needed them."

The now mother-of-three is currently in remission and will undergo regular CT scans and blood tests.

Beth is now focusing on working on her mobility and recovery, while relishing every moment with her new four-month-old baby girl.

Beth's mum Sharon has set up a fundraising page to help take Beth and her children on holiday once she is fully recovered.

