Play Brightcove video

Watch: East Sussex Wildlife & Rescue Service rescue a fox trapped in football netting

A fox has been rescued after becoming trapped in football goal netting in a Sussex village.

East Sussex Wildlife & Rescue Service had to cut the fox free after the netting was entangled around the animal's neck and limbs, in Beckley.

The 'dehydrated' fox was transported to WRAS's centre for treatment and is currently receiving care.

The team hope for a successful recovery.

The WRAS says: "To prevent these incidents, it is advisable to secure the netting about 2ft above the ground using cable ties.

"This method allows foxes, badgers, hedgehogs, and other animals to pass underneath safely.

"If deer are frequent visitors, it is best to remove the netting when not in use or secure it tightly to the crossbar with cable ties."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...