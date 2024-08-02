Play Brightcove video

Watch: The world's longest-running study of its kind reveals the decline of insects, as ITV News Meridian's Malcolm Shaw reports

A survey of farmland in Sussex, carried out for more than 50 years, has seen a dramatic decline in insect populations.

The study tests the number of different insects present on cereal crops which overall has revealed that numbers have dropped by 37%.

It is done by using a vacuum backpack to sample the insects living amongst the cereal.

The survey is conducted on Applesham Farm near Lancing in Sussex by the Hampshire-based Game and Wildlife Conservation Trust and is the world's longest-running study of its kind.

Researchers say that the decline in insect populations can have an impact on many species of farmland birds like Grey Partridges, Skylarks and Turtle Doves.

Intensive agriculture, pesticide use and climate change are all thought to be factors.

Julie Ewald, Game and Wildlife Conservation Trust

Julie Ewald from the Game and Wildlife Conservation Trust said: "We do not think that this is the farmers' fault.

"We think this is a combination of what society wants, which is cheap food, and also the way that government has pushed farmers into becoming more intensive.

"British farmers are very aware of their environmental footprint and are wanting to do the right things for wildlife"

Applesham Farm near Lancing has been run by the same family for five generations, covering 1,000 acres.

It is a traditional mixed farm, using no pesticides in the summer, and is trying to be as wildlife-friendly as possible.

Farmer Hugh Passmore said: "We under-sow Spring barley - so when we plant the barley we're also planting grass - and that benefits insect life greatly. We've got chalk grass here which a home for a lot of insect life and they can then spread into the fields."

The study is a reflection on how agriculture in the past has harmed wildlife, but also helping to map a way forward that is better for farming and for nature.

