Staff and those who use a sports centre in Folkestone say they are 'devastated' after the site closed with little notice.

It is thought that more than a hundred people working at Folkestone Sports Centre have just lost their jobs, with the public no longer able to use the facilities on Radnor Park Avenue.

Staff say they were aware of money pressures but that none were expecting to lose their jobs.

Lifeguard and swim teacher Charlie Hill said: "Devastated, I'll be honest. I'd say devastated and only, you know, we lost one of the leading facilities in Folkestone for Sport, Health, Fitness. But we've also all lost our jobs and have no money."

Receptionist Gillian Dixon said: "I think we all feel quite bitter the way that we've been told. And the most upsetting thing is the sport centre is going to go."

Folkestone Sports Centre is home to a dry ski slope. Credit: Library picture from ITV News Meridian

The leisure complex is home to a swimming pool, tennis courts and a dry ski slope.

It is also a place for people to meet and take part in a variety of different classes and activities.

Generations of families have been coming here, like Jane Michotte and her son Olivier.

Jane said: "So I started skiing here when I was five. And like a number of great skiers, a number of us made it into the England team. And we've even had an Olympic skier that started at this slope.

Olivier said: "It is very sad for me because I had I had a dream not too long ago that I could possibly make it into the 2030 Olympics, but now it's closed. The next closest slope is in Chatham. And going down there every night is going to be a bit of a pain."

Jane Michotte and her son Olivier had been coming to the sports centre regularly to use the dry ski slope. Credit: ITV News Meridian

Thousands have now signed a petition calling for the leisure complex to re-open.

The Trustees of Folkestone Sports Centre Trust running the site says it can no longer operate because of a dramatic rise in costs and says it must 'accept defeat'.

Tessa Stickler, the Trust Manager, said: "The Trustees remain ever grateful to our Management Team and amazing Staff, who have battled through the past 4 years and in many cases, have made personal sacrifices, to try to keep The Sporty going - but we have now lost that battle."Many thanks to our customers who, for many generations of their families, have grown up with the Sports Centre and who have been proud to have been a part of the journey, having seen many changes over the years and been all the better for the fantastic facilities on their doorstep.

"It is with much sadness that we must say goodbye – thank you – and we wish everyone all the very best."

The Trust said that an independent administrator will be appointed in the coming days to support the staff through the next steps, and to be on site to advise creditors.Members are being told that the Trust will not be drawing any further Direct Debit Membership payments with immediate effect.

It is also exploring whether there is any way the site can be saved or if another operator is willing to take over.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...