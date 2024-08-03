Thousands watch Brighton Pride parade as a weekend of celebration begins

Brighton's pride parade has opened a weekend of celebration under this year’s theme of JOY: celebrating life, spirit, and resilience.

The parade has been winding through the city's streets in its usual spectacular colour and style, delighting the thousands of people who have come to watch the event.

It showcases over one hundred charities, community groups and small businesses, the emergency services, the NHS and representatives of other Pride organisations.

Other Brighton & Hove Pride favourites including the Pride Village Party and Pride Community Day & Dog Show will also make their rainbow-coloured return.

Brighton Pride celebrates the LGTBQ+ community with a series of event. Credit: Brighton and Hove Pride

British pop idols Girls Aloud and global superstar Mika will headline the main stage at this year’s FABULOSO two-day community fundraiser event at Preston Park, Brighton on Saturday 3rd and Sunday 4th August. Managing Director Paul Kemp comments: "Pride is always an amazing weekend of celebration and inclusiveness of our city and this year is going to be incredibly momentous with the fantastic Girls Aloud and Mika headlining our 2 day FABULOSO community fundraiser.

"With over 150 LGBTQ+ artists across the weekend, we are beyond thrilled to welcome a fantastic and diverse line-up to Brighton & Hove Pride for 2024 and, with Love, Protest, Unity and JOY at the core of our community parade, we invite everyone to celebrate your true colours."

Firmly established as one of the UK’s most popular international Pride festival, Brighton & Hove Pride is as famous, vibrant, popular, and unique as the city itself.

It promotes diversity, inclusion and education within our communities while raising much needed funds for our local LGBTQ+ charity and community groups and projects through the Brighton Rainbow Fund and Social Impact Fund.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...