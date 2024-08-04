A drug dealing couple have been sentenced after a British Transport Police search uncovered a stash of cocaine, ketamine, cannabis and amphetamine.

BTP’s County Lines taskforce spotted Roberto Rossi, 37, acting suspiciously at Dartford station in February.

He deliberately tried to evade uniformed officers, and when approached, admitted being in possession of cocaine.

A search revealed Rossi was also carrying an iPhone which he denied was his with incoming messages asking for drugs, as well as more than £1,000 in cash.

He was arrested and a subsequent search of the address he shared with Joanne Branscombe, 44, uncovered a substantial amount of class A and class B drugs.

In court, Rossi pleaded guilty to two counts of possession with intent to supply a class B drug (ketamine and cannabis). One count of possession of a class A drug (cocaine) and one count of possession of a class B drug (amphetamine).He was sentenced to 16 months in jail and ordered to pay a surcharge of £187.Branscombe pleaded guilty to two counts of possession with intent to supply class B drugs (cannabis and ketamine); possession of a class B drug (amphetamine) and possession of a class a drug (cocaine).She was sentenced to 22 months, suspended for two years and ordered to pay a surcharge of £187.

Investigating officer DC Rob Chaplin said: “Anyone who uses the rail network to transport illicit drugs or engage in criminality of any kind, would do well to remember that we have eyes everywhere.

“Our expert officers are specialists in detecting all manner of suspicious activity.“Blundering Rossi fell foul of this and led us straight to his home where it became clear he and his girlfriend were engaged in a drug dealing operation.

“Thanks to our County Lines taskforce these dangerous drugs are now off the rail network and off the streets.

"Our work to stop the trade in drugs via the railway is 24/7 and will never cease.”