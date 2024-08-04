Further arrests and fresh appeals after Aldershot disorder

Five men have been arrested after violence erupted during a protest at a hotel in Aldershot housing asylum seekers.

Hampshire Police said "a minority of the 200 people" at Wednesday's demonstration were involved in the disruption outside the Potters International Hotel.

Protests turned violent outside a hotel used to house asylum seekers Credit: Google Images

An investigation has led to five men being arrested on suspicion of affray and using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour to stir up racial hatred.

A 32-year-old man from Farnborough, a 25-year-old man and an 18-year-old man, both from Aldershot, and two men from Farnham aged 28 and 60 have been bailed.

The protest, on Wednesday evening, was one of a number of similar demonstrations across the country after the killing of three young girls in Southport last Monday.

The violence which ensued has led to almost 100 arrests nationwide, and prompted warnings from Hampshire's Police and Crime Commissioner Donna Jones.

"Police stations are burning, police officers’ annual leave has been cancelled and riot police are dusting off their shields from Land’s End to John O’ Groats," she said, in her role as Chair of the Association of Police and Crime Commissioners.

"The behaviour of some of those protesting has been extremely violent, highly distressing and absolutely criminal."

Hampshire Police and Crime Commissioner has appealed for calm

One officer was injured in the disturbance in Aldershot.

The force has released new images of two men they want to speak to.

The appeal comes as more protests are planned in Weymouth and Bournemouth on Sunday.

Officers want to speak to these two men Credit: Hampshire Police

Assistant Chief Constable of Hampshire Police Paul Bartolomeo said: “It is totally unacceptable to turn that lawful right into criminal acts including incidents of criminal damage, racial abuse and intimidation. This will not be tolerated in Hampshire and Isle of Wight.

“Our specialist teams are working hard to identify anyone who has committed a criminal offence and we will take swift and robust action against those people."