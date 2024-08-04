A man's been arrested following a bomb threat in Swindon which closed the town centre.

Wiltshire Police said they'd received reports from a man that he had a bomb in The Parade at around 9.30pm on Saturday August 3.

A 100-metre cordon was put in place in the town centre and a controlled explosion was carried out on a package by the Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) team.

The cordon was lifted around 2.30am on Sunday.

A 41-year-old man from Southrop, Gloucestershire has been arrested on suspicion of making a hoax bomb threat. He remains in custody.

Police thanked the local community for their patience and assistance while the incident was resolved.

They acknowledged the incident occurred at the same location where a protest was held earlier in the day but did not believe the two incidents were connected.