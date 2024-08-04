Police are hunting a man who sexually assaulted a teenage girl in Aylesbury.

The attack happened in Bourg Walk, known locally as the Iron Bridge, at the beginning of Thame Road, between 5.30pm and 6pm on Saturday June 29.

The girl was touched inappropriately by a man, before a member of the public intervened and chased the offender away.

The incident happened in Bourg Walk Credit: Google Images

Investigating officer, Detective Constable Sarah Simpson said: “Today we are in a position to release an E-fit of the offender in this sexual assault by touching investigation in Aylesbury.

“The offender is described as a white man in his late forties to early fifties, around 5ft 7ins and wearing a navy blue t-shirt, blue jeans and black and white Nike trainers."

Anyone with information is asked to contact Thames Valley Police.