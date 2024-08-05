Brighton Museum to close for essential roof repairs

Brighton Museum will be closing from today (Monday 5 August) so that essential roof repairs can be carried out to the Grade II listed building.

The museum and art gallery will be closed until Thursday 12 September whilst contractors repair the 220-year-old roof to bring the building up to 21st century requirements.

A structural survey in 2019 found the building, one of the first purpose-built museums in the UK, needs urgent repairs.

The work will be funded by a grant of £1,463,769 by the Department for Digital, Culture, Media & Sport via Arts Council England.

Brighton & Hove City Council who own the Royal Pavilion which is managed by Brighton & Hove Museums have provided a grant of £500k for the work.

CEO of Brighton & Hove Museums, Hedley Swain, said: “We’re sorry the museum will close during this period as we know visitors will be disappointed.

"The work on the roof is essential to protect visitors and staff, our collections and the building.

"It needs to be carried out at a time when the weather is expected to be dry, to reduce the risk of water damage while the work is being done.

"The summer months are the best time to conduct this work and will mean the closure time will be shorter.

"We hope visitors will understand the situation and take advantage of one of our other venues such as the Royal Pavilion, Hove Museum of Creativity, Preston Manor or the Booth Museum of Natural History.”

