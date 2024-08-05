Hampshire’s police and crime commissioner has faced calls to resign after she said those involved in recent protests were motivated by “the need to uphold British values”.

Donna Jones issued a statement on Saturday, 3 August, in which she stated that the government “must acknowledge what is causing this civil unrest in order to prevent it”.

Ms Jones added: “The announcement of the Prime Minister’s new Violent Crime Units… has enflamed protestors who state they are battling to protect Britain’s sovereignty, identity and stop illegal immigration”.

The elected Conservative politician’s comments on the ongoing disorder across the country have been heavily criticised by several newly-elected MPs.

The Winchester Member of Parliament, Danny Chambers, wrote on Twitter/X that he was "deeply concerned" by Donna Jones’ statement and that she was "totally unsuitable to hold this position of responsibility".

A car was set on fire in Middlesbrough during disorder over the weekend. Credit: PA Images

Fellow new Liberal Democrat MP, Liz Jarvis, who represents Eastleigh said Ms Jones’ statement was “divisive, inflammatory and grossly irresponsible”, and added that “her position is clearly untenable”.

Labour MP for Bournemouth East, Tom Hayes, said: “Our police need the UK’s top commissioner to contribute to their safety. Instead Donna Jones is escalating tensions”.

Mr Hayes added: “I have written to Dorset’s Commissioner to raise concerns and ask him to distance himself from the statement.”

Ministers held a Cobra emergency response meeting on Monday after protesters tried to storm hotels housing asylum seekers on the sixth day of escalating disorder.

The Prime Minister, Sir Keir Starmer, vowed rioters would “regret” engaging in “far-right thuggery” and promised those involved would “face the full force of the law” on Sunday.

Hampshire Constabulary arrested five men following a protest in Aldershot on Wednesday, 31 July. A protest was also held in Portsmouth on Saturday.

In the original written statement, the Hampshire and Isle of Wight police and crime commissioner (PCC) said: “The announcement of the Prime Minister’s new Violent Crime Units have lead to an accusation of two tier policing, which has enflamed protestors who state they are battling to protect Britain’s sovereignty, identity and stop illegal immigration.”

The statement added: “The government must acknowledge what is causing this civil unrest in order to prevent it. Arresting people, or creating violent disorder units, is treating the symptom and not the cause.

“The questions these people want answering; what is the government’s solution to mass uncontrolled immigration? How are the new Labour government going to uphold and build on British values? This is the biggest challenge facing Sir Kier Starmer’s government, and its bitten quickly.”

The PCC appeared to delete the original statement before re-uploading it to her official website on Sunday, 4 August, with a new clarification.

In the amended statement, Ms Jones said: “I want to be clear that the violence that has erupted across the UK this week has been criminal, unlawful and senseless.

“I stand by my statement issued yesterday where I called for calm, and for the country to work together [to] stop this mindless, criminal behaviour.”

The amended statement also removed references to it being issued in Ms Jones’ capacity as chair of the Association of Police & Crime Commissioners.

Donna Jones declined ITV News’ request for an interview.

Have you heard our new podcast Talking Politics? Tom, Robert and Anushka dig into the biggest issues dominating the political agenda in every episode…