A burglar and his accomplice have been jailed following a series of offences across six counties in the South.

A number of homes and businesses were targeted last October and November across Surrey, Sussex, Hampshire, Wiltshire and the Thames Valley.

Homes with high performance or 4x4 vehicles parked outside were also stolen at night.

In some cases, the houses themselves were also burgled with expensive jewellery taken.

The offenders fitted their getaway cars with stolen numberplates to try and avoid detection.

There were also several ‘smash and grab’ offences at cigarette kiosks and on freestanding cash machines using crowbars, angle grinders, or stolen cars to ram their way into shops.

CCTV from these offences shows how industrial waste or construction bags were stuffed to the brim with cigarettes before being hauled out of the store to a waiting vehicle.

Footage shared by Surrey Police shows the various burglaries committed across the South

In November, officers arriving at the scene had a crowbar thrown at them before the offenders raced off with their boot open sending stolen goods flying all over the road.

At other times they rammed and damaged police cars to make an escape but as the investigation progressed the net was starting to close in.

Dean Beldom, of Burnham, Buckinghamshire, became the key suspect after he was forensically linked to several of the offences.

His brother, Andrew Smith, of New Haw, Surrey, was later also linked through investigative work around his mobile phone.

Smith was wanted for absconding HMP Hollesley Bay in Suffolk on 27 September, where he was serving a serving an 18-year sentence for Assault occasioning actual bodily harm, failing to comply with the community requirements of a suspended sentence, and conspiracy to commit robbery.

Police carried out a series of warrants and arrested Beldom and Smith. They were charged with conspiracy to commit residential and non-residential burglary, and Smith was charged with an additional offence of obstructing a constable in their execution of their duty.

Beldom pleaded guilty to the entire conspiracy, encompassing:

30 business burglaries

11 residential burglaries

4 attempted residential burglaries

3 attempted business burglaries

3 thefts of number plates

2 thefts of motor vehicle

2 attempted thefts of ATM machines

Dean Beldom, 32, was sentenced to a total of six years imprisonment for conspiracy to commit residential and non-residential burglary, conspiracy to steal, residential burglary with intent to steal, and possession of criminal property.

Andrew Smith, 38, of New Haw, was sentenced to a total of six months for escaping lawful custody, two counts of handling stolen goods, and being carried in a vehicle without the consent of the owner.

Investigating officer Sergeant Sarah Wentworth said: “This is serious and organised crime driven entirely by greed.

“They showed no remorse and no regard for the damage caused or the risk posed to others as well as a blatant disregard for the criminal justice system.

“I would like to thank everyone who has contributed to this investigation for helping to put these men behind bars where they belong.”

The total value of items stolen was estimated to be more than £500,000 including £247,526 worth of vehicles, and £109,688.46 of cigarettes and tobacco.