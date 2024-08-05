Chough chick found in Kent for first time in 200 years

Newly reintroduced Choughs have had their first chick in Kent for 200 years.

The bird was once extinct in Kent, but they were reintroduced in 2023 by conservationists.

Experts say there are now 'clear signs' that the red-billed bird will 'thrive' again in the South East, following the arrival of the chick.

The nest was discovered at Dover Castle in May, just weeks before the start of the second season of releases.

Choughs were native to Kent. Credit: Wildwood Trust/Harding-Lee Media

Liz Corry, Chough Release Supervisor at the Wildwood Trust, called it a landmark moment. She said: “The birth of the first wild chick was a milestone we didn’t expect to hit so early. The parents are young themselves but successfully built a nest and incubated the chick, which is a huge achievement.

“A sudden change in the weather led to very strong winds at Dover, and we lost sight of the chick. This is the reality of working in the wild with Mother Nature, and we know other breeding species have also been affected this season.

“There will be ups and downs in this project, which is why we need to keep the releases going and grow the population, with the hope that they’ll start forming bonds and pairs and continue to breed.”

A Chough seen flying in the skies of Kent. Credit: Wildwood Trust/Harding-Lee Media

The second season of releases is now underway with six female choughs, all crèche-reared at Wildwood Trust, having taken to the skies over the past few weeks.

They’ll soon be joined by six male choughs from Paradise Park, potentially taking the total number released in the wild so far to 20.

The plan is to release between 30 and 50 over the course of a five-year project.

Paul Hadaway, Director of Conservation and Engagement for Kent Wildlife Trust, said:"The red-billed chough reintroduction project in Dover demonstrates that, even with the perilous state of nature and wildlife in this country it is still possible to restore nature and return missing species.

"The project is rooted in strong science and feasibility work and several decades of concerted habitat restoration. We have laid the foundations for a successful release program that will see this flagship bird re-established in a county with which it has a long cultural association."

The chough was once native to Kent but became extinct in the county more than 200 years ago due to changing farming practices and persecution.

