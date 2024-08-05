Portsmouth hospital announces major incident as it loses power

A major incident has been declared at Queen Alexandra Hospital in Portsmouth.

Portsmouth Hospitals University NHS Trust say it's due to a sudden unexpected loss of electrical power.

They have been forced to close their Emergency Department as they are unable to admit new patients.

Patients with a serious medical condition must phone NHS 111 or 999 in an Emergency and not attend the QA Hospital Emergency Department.

Staff are working hard to continue to provide care for patients already under their care despite the challenges.

Phone lines and switchboard are also affected, affecting calls into or out of the hospital.

On-site teams are working to restore power as soon as possible.

The hospital say they expect some services will be affected today and there may be some cancellations

In a statement on their website, the NHS trust is asking patients continue to attend their appointments unless they have been contacted or updated.

