A former young offender institution in Kent is to be ‘repurposed’ as an adult prison in the wake of riots across the country, the government has announced.

HMP Cookham Wood will reopen ‘in the coming weeks’ as part of a plan to urgently create an additional 500 prison places across England.

The facility was earmarked for closure to juveniles in March after a series of damning inspection reports led to a formal warning over safety from the prisons watchdog.

ITV News understands that existing plans to convert the jail in Rochester to hold adult inmates have been brought forward following days of serious violence and disorder in English towns and cities.

Courts Minister Heidi Alexander said: "We will make sure that all parts of the criminal justice system, whether that’s the courts or the prisons, can effectively dispense justice so that the individuals who are committing these heinous acts will face the full force of the law."

Cookham Wood, in the village of Borstal near Rochester, was already due to reopen for adults this summer but scores of new cells will now become available for use within weeks, according to a Ministry of Justice source.

Despite these contingency measures, England’s prison estate is expected to reach capacity again in September.

Lord Chancellor and Justice Secretary, Shabana Mahmood, said: “The far-right thuggery we have witnessed on our streets is completely unacceptable and contrary to the British notion of rule of law.

“My message to anyone who chooses to take part in this violence is simple. The police, courts and prisons stand ready and you will face the consequences of these appalling acts.”

There are plans to hold disorder suspects in police custody for longer periods to manage the short term influx of people being held on remand, while awaiting trial or sentencing.

Other contingency plans include extending the working hours of magistrates’ courts to process riot suspects, if required.

