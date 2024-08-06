Police make further arrests following Aldershot disorder

Two more men have been arrested after violence erupted during an initially peaceful protest at a hotel in Aldershot.

The protest took place outside the Potters International Hotel on Wednesday 31 July, when at around 6.45pm, a minority of the 200 people present got involved in criminal activity, throwing objects and subjecting people to racial abuse.

One police officer suffered a minor injury as a result of the disruption.

The two new arrests bring the total number of those arrested to seven.

A 19-year-old man from Ash has been arrested on suspicion of affray, burglary dwelling – with intent to steal, using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour to stir up racial hatred, common assault of an emergency worker and criminal damage to property valued under £5,000.

A 40-year-old man from Farnborough has been arrested on suspicion of affray and using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour to stir up racial hatred.

They both remain in custody while enquiries continue.

The five men previously arrested on suspicion of affray and using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour to stir up racial hatred include:

A 60-year-old man from FarnhamA 32-year-old man from FarnboroughA 28-year-old man from FarnhamA 25-year-old man from AldershotAn 18-year-old man from Aldershot

These men have all been bailed with conditions while further enquiries continue and a file is submitted to the Crown Prosecution Service.

Police are continuing to investigate the incident and are still appealing for witnesses and anyone with dashcam, mobile phone or CCTV footage to come forward.

