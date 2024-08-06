The Marine Terrace Tidal Pool on Margate Beach has been listed at Grade II by the government on the advice of Historic England.

Swimming is no longer permitted at the pool which was built in 1937, due to its uneven depth, but its new status means it will be protected and maintained for future generations.

Cllr Rick Everitt, Leader of Thanet District Council and portfolio holder for Planning, says: "Grade II Listed status ensures a certain level of protection for heritage buildings and structures, and I am pleased that the historical significance of both Margate’s Tidal Pool and the Walpole Bay Tidal Pool has been recognised."

Cllr Steve Albon, Cabinet member for Coastal and Cleansing at Thanet District Council, says: "Margate is a much-loved seaside resort with a long tradition of sea-bathing.

"Though members of the public are not permitted to swim or dive in the pool now, for important safety reasons, the tidal pool is a really impressive focal point on the beach."

