A man has pleaded guilty to manslaughter following the death of a man at a former hotel in Weymouth.

19-year-old Joe Michael Williams assaulted 35-year-old Daniel Mark Hrycyszyn at Hotel Central, in Maiden Street, in December last year.

Hrycyszyn, had previously lived at the hotel, which was being used to provide emergency accommodation for around 17 people.

On the evening of Saturday 30 December 2023, he returned to the hotel to collect some of his belongings and ended up in a verbal dispute with people still living there.

An altercation took place in the disused bar area involving Hrycyszyn and Williams.

Witnesses described seeing Williams having the victim in a choke hold before a security guard assisted Hrycyszyn from the disused bar area, while he was bleeding from the face.

He was taken downstairs to the reception area where his condition deteriorated and he died at the scene.

After the altercation in the bar, it is reported Williams could be heard boasting to fellow residents about how he had ‘dropped’ the victim and ‘put him on the floor’.

The 19-year-old will be sentenced on the 2 October 2024.

