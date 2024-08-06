Police are appealing for witnesses after a woman was kidnapped from the street in East Sussex.

The victim was asked for directions by a man in a dark coloured Mini car, which was parked on the corner of Selborne Road and Church Road in Hove at around 2am on Monday (5 August).

He then got out of the car, grabbed her and pulled her into the vehicle. She managed to escape from the vehicle after a short distance, which then made off.

The victim was taken to hospital and is now being supported by specially trained officers.

The suspect was described as wearing a black tracksuit, a black baseball cap and a black balaclava.

Superintendent Petra Lazar said: “This is a fast moving investigation and every effort is being made to trace the vehicle and the suspect.

“We are appealing for information from any witnesses or from any residents or businesses in the area who have CCTV footage or ring doorbell footage of the incident.

“We are aware that the community will be alarmed and concerned about this incident and we have an increased police patrols and presence in the area. Anyone with concerns or any information can speak to those officers.”

Anyone with information which can help the investigation should report online or ring 101 quoting Operation Grangeway.

