Young man with brain tumour vows to spend last days making others happy

A young man from Hampshire, who's been diagnosed with a terminal brain tumour, is vowing to spend his remaining time making others happy.

George Hatt from Winchester is just 24, but he was told this year that he had only 18 months to live.

Now, along with his family and friends, he's determined to make the most of every moment, and raise money for others in the same situation.

George said: "They gave me 18 months and to anyone that's not news you want to hear, it takes you by storm. But for me, I had to stay strong for the people around me. Because at the end of the day, after 18 months, they're the ones who have to deal with it, not me."

In April, doctors discovered George had a brain tumour the size of an orange Credit: George Hatt

Most of the tumour, which was the size of an orange has been removed, but it damaged an eye, and since then he's been undergoing gruelling rounds of chemo and radiotherapy in Winchester.

George knows there's no cure but he's decided there's only one way to deal with a terminal diagnosis.

"I've got one goal and that's to try and bring as much joy to people and hope as I can with the time I have. If I can make one person smile or laugh in a day that makes my day."

His family and friends are with him all the way, and his big sister Jess has launched the "Hatts off to George" charity - raising money for his bucket list, and the Hampshire-based Brain Tumour Charity.

'My goal is to make everyone happy' - George Hatt

They've held sponsored walks and a gym event with a football match and fun day planned later this month.

Jess said: "I just want to turn the negativity from the diagnosis into positivity in the sense that we're just trying to fund raise as much for George and for the charity who've been a big support for us as well."

The local community in Winchester has pitched in offering George tickets to Boomtown, a helicopter ride and the chance to meet comedian Rob Beckett.

But George has one dream which he hopes might come true.

"I want to meet Liam Gallagher. I love Oasis. I love his music. Every time I have radiotherapy, you get to pick a song and it was always Oasis or Liam Gallagher."

Find out more about George's fundraising here.

