A 13-year-old boy, has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after a crash with a car while he was riding an e-scooter.

An air ambulance and police rushed to the scene in Southampton shortly after 8am on Thursday 8 August.

Emergency services attended the junction of Oaktree Road and Wellington Road, near Riverside Park. His family have been informed.

A 13-year-old boy has been taken to hospital, after a crash with a car, while riding an e-scooter Credit: ITV News Meridian

A spokesman for Hampshire Constabulary said: "A 13 year-old boy has been taken to hospital with serious injuries.

"Emergency services are currently on the scene and Wellington Road and Oak Tree Road will remain closed while we deal with the incident. People are asked to avoid the area at the current time.

"We are conducting inquiries to establish what happened and ask that anyone who witnessed the incident, or has dash-cam footage that could assist us, to call 101."

