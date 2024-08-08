The recently elected Labour MP for Rochester and Strood has apologised for a ‘significant error of judgement’, after several old social media posts were shared online.

Lauren Edwards published a written statement saying she ‘apologised wholeheartedly’ for the comments in a series of old tweets from ‘over a decade ago’.

The Labour politician won her seat at the general election, with a majority of 2,293, beating the Conservative incumbent Kelly Tolhurst.

Unverified screenshots showing tweets from Ms Edwards’ Twitter/X account dating from 2009 and 2011 have been shared online in recent days.

The old posts appear to show the account @LaurenREdwards making comments about Pakistani food, Estonians and homeless people.

ITV News has been unable to independently verify the authenticity of the screenshots, as the original posts appear to have now been deleted.

Lauren Edwards speaking to ITV News following her election victory in July.

In a statement posted online, the Kent MP said: “I have recently been made aware of a small number of tweets that I posted on twitter from over a decade ago, which I now deeply regret.

“They were a significant error of judgement on my part, and I apologise wholeheartedly.

“Since becoming a local councillor and more recently an MP, I have seen forest-hand the importance of bringing communities together and working with tolerance and respect for all in our society.

“I pledge to use my platform to continue that important work and dedicate myself to serving all residents of Rochester and Strood.”

A Labour Party spokesman declined to comment.

