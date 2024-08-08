Play Brightcove video

Watch: ITV Meridian's Tony Green speaks to Kate Davies about their experience

A mother and her three-year-old daughter are recovering at home after being injured when a teacup ride malfunctioned at Dreamland, in Margate.

Kate Davies and her daughter, Poppy, say the spinning teacup they were sitting in detached from its base and sent them crashing into railings.

They were given immediate care by first-aiders on site.

William Davies, Poppy's father, said: “We’ve never been to Margate so we thought we’d go give it a go, so the kids could go on some rides and have a fun day out.”

Mrs Davies said: “We were on the ride and it was going ok and the next minute we knew, as we went past and we were spun, the entire teacup that we were sitting in, just detached.

"Came completely off the ride, and crashed into the barrier, into railings, by the gate. “

Mr Davies said: “I just heard screaming and a massive thud, and the teacup was just upside down."

The family want to make people aware of what happened to them, and make sure there is accountability and safety measures put in place.

A spokesperson for Dreamland said: "On Wednesday (31 July) an incident occurred on the cups and saucers attraction, one of the rides for younger visitors at Dreamland Margate, Kent.

"Dreamland’s standard safety procedures were put in place, overseen by the Park Manager. The family was checked over and given immediate care by the qualified first aiders on site.

"A member of senior management from Dreamland has been in touch with the family.

"The cups and saucer attraction has been repaired and certified safe for use and the family have been invited to return to Dreamland at a time of their choice.

"All rides are independently certified by ADIPS.

"The safety and wellbeing of all visitors to Dreamland is a top priority."

