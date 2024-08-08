Two teenage boys, aged 14 and 18, have been arrested in connection with a stabbing in Banbury.

A 18-year-old man was assaulted in People’s Park just before midnight on Sunday 4 August.

The victim is currently in hospital in a stable condition.

A scene-watch by police in and around the park has now been lifted.

A 18-year-old man from Banbury was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder yesterday. He remains in police custody.

A 14-year-old boy from Banbury was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder on Monday. He has been released on police bail until 24 October.

Detective Inspector James Holden-White, based at Banbury police station, said: “We have made two arrests in connection this stabbing, which we are still investigating as a priority.

“We still believe it was a targeted incident with those involved known to each other, so we have no reason to believe there is any threat to the general public.

“Our officers have now left the scene in and around People’s Park but remain on patrol around the town centre so please speak to a uniformed officer if you have any concerns.

“Please get in touch with us if you witnessed anything that might assist our investigation, or you have mobile phone, dash-cam, video doorbell or CCTV footage from the area at around the time of the assault, if you haven’t already."

