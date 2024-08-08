Play Brightcove video

WATCH: Thousands of people gathered for a peaceful protest in Brighton

Around 2,000 campaigners gathered in towns and cities across the South on Wednesday night to unite in response to recent disorder across the UK.

Anti-racism protesters took to the streets of Brighton for a peaceful demonstration on Queens Road.

In Hastings, around 400 people gathered at Cambridge Gardens.

Rallies also took place in Southampton, Oxford, Aldershot and Southend.

There was a significant presence of officers at both locations. Sussex Police said there were no incidents of note or arrests.

Police forces across the country were understood to be preparing for more than 100 planned protests and potentially around 30 more counter-protests on Wednesday, but in most places, planned anti-immigration protests failed to materialise.

WATCH: Campaigners talk about why it was important to take part in peaceful gatherings

Play Brightcove video

Assistant Chief Constable Paul Court said: "We would like to thank communities for their support, engagement and providing information to help us keep communities safe.

"There will be a continued police presence and additional policing resources in coming days to maintain peace and prevent disorder.

"...The message remains the same. Anyone planning to take part in criminal disorder in Sussex will regret their actions. Do not do it. Our officers are mobilised and fully prepared, and the ramifications for those involved will stretch far beyond the conclusion of any incidents."

In Bournemouth, 160 people gathered in the Landsdowne area.

Assistant Chief Constable Mark Callaghan, Gold Commander, Dorset Police said: "The vast majority of people behaved within the law and we would like to thank them for their conduct.

"There were no arrests, however one person was given a legal order to leave the area and not return within 12 hours.

" As we have shown this evening, and at demonstrations in Weymouth on Sunday, we are well trained to maintain public order and have specially trained officers and plans in place to deal with any outbreaks of disorder. Officers will always seek to de-escalate matters as quickly as possible and we will not hesitate to take necessary action against anyone who deliberately chooses to act outside the law.

" This evening officers from Dorset, supported by colleagues from Devon and Cornwall, maintained public safety and engaged with those attending the area. I would like to thank them for their hard work and we will continue to work with our partners over the coming weeks to respond to protest activity and keep our communities safe."

