ITV Meridian's Tom Savvides went behind the scenes to meet the acts.

A circus with a difference has arrived on the South Coast. The company, Nofit State, combines acrobatic displays with emotional theatre.

There are the acrobatic displays you'd expect from a traditional circus, but there's a twist to these performances, as they challenge prejudice and stand up for people from all walks of life.Called Sabotage, this show portrays the grittier and sometimes darker side of society but emphasises that everyone has a part to play.

500 free tickets to Sabotage are being offered to families on low incomes to help make the arts accessible to all Credit: ITV Meridian

"Sabotage is really about the saboteurs and who they are. And they are the kind of the marginalised, the disenfranchised, the outsiders and the outcasts," said artistic director, Tom Rack.

"And they come together to create something beautiful and to support themselves, to support each other, to stand up for themselves, to be heard, to be listened to, to be counted."The company NoFit State is currently on tour, stopping off in Brighton for a month.A whole cast of performers are in full swing in a variety of emotional performances.Besmir Sula spent many years in a wheelchair. He's now one of the acts taking centre stage."Now I am here to live my dream. It's my dream because I like to show the people why they doing what is my story."

Besmir Sula spent many years in a wheelchair, now he's one of the acts taking centre stage. Credit: ITV Meridian

Creative director , Firenza Guidi said the show takes months to prepare but when it all comes together, the audience leaves with some striking and poignant memories and a drive to achieve."People go out of this show and they are energised. You know, a lady said the other day, my husband always told me that I can't get a driving license. I will go out now and do it."Sabotage is on until the beginning of next month with 500 free tickets being offered to families on low incomes to help make the arts accessible to all.

