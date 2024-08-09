Eight bulldog puppies have been found dumped in a supermarket shopping bag in woods off Hare Hill in Addlestone, Surrey.

A member of the public discovered them on Wednesday 31 July and took them to the RSPCA's Millbrook Animal Centre.

The pups are thought to be bulldog breeds and aged around five weeks old.

Staff at the animal centre have named them Reef, Dune, Leo, Splash, Breeze, Ocean, Summer and Coral.

The pups have been named Reef, Dune, Leo, Splash, Breeze, Ocean, Summer and Coral. Credit: RSPCA

RSPCA Inspector Natalie Kitchin, who is looking into the incident, said: “Thankfully the puppies are doing well, but it is heartbreaking to think that anything could have happened to them when they were left out in the open on their own."

"They are far too young to be away from their mum too."

"I’m urging anyone who has any information about these puppies to get in touch with us so we can look further into why they were abandoned like this."

Those with information can call the RSPCA’s appeals line on 0300 123 8018, quoting reference 1320599.

