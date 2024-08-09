A great-grandmother from Dartford has taken a ride on England's longest zipwire at Bluewater.

At 91-years-old, thrill-seeking Gwendolen Ackril has just braved a ride on England's longest zipwire at Bluewater.

Gwen taking off alongside her son-in-law Nevil Credit: Hangloose Adventure Bluewater

"The preparation, getting to it all was very scary. But once we finally got set-off and I knew that I was hung safe I was enjoying it although I looked very anxious."

Safely back on land at home in Dartford, she described what it was like whizzing through the air 100 metres above the ground.

The 91-year-old said she did enjoy it even if she looked anxious. Credit: Hangloose Adventure Bluewater

"It was lovely going down but a bit scary as well."

"I was just thinking, is this every going to end."

Gwen, who has three children, six grandchildren and four great-grandchildren, has raised almost £900 for Diabetes UK from her zipwire challenge.

Gwen coming in to land Credit: Hangloose Adventure Bluewater

It's not her first adrenalin-fuelled adventure. At the age of 80 she did a paraglide in Turkey.Now, the daredevil from Dartford is thinking about her next challenge, but she's yet to decide on what that might be.

