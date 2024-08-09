Great-gran from Kent takes on England's longest zipwire
At 91-years-old, thrill-seeking Gwendolen Ackril has just braved a ride on England's longest zipwire at Bluewater.
"The preparation, getting to it all was very scary. But once we finally got set-off and I knew that I was hung safe I was enjoying it although I looked very anxious."
Safely back on land at home in Dartford, she described what it was like whizzing through the air 100 metres above the ground.
"It was lovely going down but a bit scary as well."
"I was just thinking, is this every going to end."
Gwen, who has three children, six grandchildren and four great-grandchildren, has raised almost £900 for Diabetes UK from her zipwire challenge.
It's not her first adrenalin-fuelled adventure. At the age of 80 she did a paraglide in Turkey.Now, the daredevil from Dartford is thinking about her next challenge, but she's yet to decide on what that might be.
