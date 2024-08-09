A man who trapped a woman in a cupboard, as part of a campaign of physical and sexual abuse, has been jailed.

Allan Law, from Faversham, monitored the victim's social media and continually harassed her when she was not with him.

Over several months in 2022, he made it difficult for her to contact family, friends or work colleagues, controlled her access to medication and assaulted her.

In October 2022, the victim gained a restraining order against Law, which he went on to breach multiple times by phoning and visiting her.

The 35-year-old was arrested in February 2023 and charged.

He arrested again two months later when officers found he had assaulted the victim and was preventing her from leaving a cupboard at his home address.

Law assaulted an officer whilst he was being detained, spat in a cell van and was charged with several offences.

The victim then disclosed to police that Law had raped her.

Whilst in prison, Law made 63 further attempts to contact the woman.

Law, of Nicholas Road, Faversham, pleaded guilty at Maidstone Crown Court to multiple breaches of a restraining order, assaulting an emergency worker and criminal damage to a police vehicle.

He pleaded not guilty to several further indictments.

At the same court on 6 December 2023, was convicted of rape, coercive and controlling behaviour, assault occasioning actual bodily harm and false imprisonment.

On Monday 29 July 2024, Law was given an extended sentence of 14 years' imprisonment.

He will also be subject to an additional three years to served be on licence.

He also has a restraining order and is required to sign the Sex Offenders Register for an indefinite period.

Investigating officer, Detective Constable Lucy Baker, said: "This criminal put a vulnerable woman through an appalling ordeal and, when she sought to escape his attentions by gaining a court order, he continued his vile conduct.

"Law was a violent and manipulative bully who did not hesitate to use threats and intimidation to gain complete control over his victim. He is now in prison and I would like to commend the victim for having the courage to contact us and assist our investigators to bring him to justice. I hope she will be able to recover her health and start to rebuild her life."

Detective Constable Bethany Honess, added: "Violence against women and girls is a priority for Kent Police and I would encourage anyone who is a victim to come forward.

"Nobody should suffer this kind of ordeal and feel they are unable to escape. It is important to remember you are not alone and that if you don’t want to contact the police, there also several support agencies and charities available who will always listen and can help."

