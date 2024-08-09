Students encouraged to become bus drivers on social media

Play Brightcove video

ITV Meridian's James Dunham had been speaking to one man who was able to fund his way through a media degree after he signed up.

A bus company in Portsmouth is using social media to encourage university students to become part-time bus drivers.Stagecoach South, which covers areas such as Worthing, Basingstoke, Newbury and Andover, says anyone can become a bus driver.

Now it's offering to train students and arrange shift patterns around their studies.

Jamie Watson was able to fund his way through a media degree after he signed up.

Aged 23, he’s one of the bus company’s youngest drivers. He can be responsible for up to 75 passengers at a time and absolutely loves being behind the wheel.

23-year-old Jamie Watson is one of Stagecoach South's youngest bus drivers Credit: ITV Meridian

"I've always wanted to drive a bus, I love meeting new people. I've always had a customer service job but this in particular meant I could drive and see people," said Jamie.

"I love chatting to people which is brilliant and not much you can do in. other jobs, you only get to see them for a short time, but here you get to see them for most of the journey."With a first in creative media, Jamie’s used his degree from Portsmouth Universityto make social media videos, promoting the role of part-time bus driver. A position which might be overlooked by students.

"It's amazing, I'm so glad with the views I've got. Some of them have really helped improve my work as well."

"I remember calling the manager and they were amazing and let me do this job part-time which helped, especially financially being a student and stuff."

Through his online efforts, it’s hoped all ages will be aware of what’s on offer in the driving seat.

