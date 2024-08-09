Ellie Aldridge has secured the first-ever Olympic title in kitesurfing, bringing Team GB’s gold medal total to 13 after days without top prizes.

It comes as the Duchess of Edinburgh, who has been in Paris watching various events, congratulated British Olympians and called it a “thrill” to see them compete.

Kitesurfing made its Games debut in Marseille and sees competitors fly above the water at up to 40 knots powered by huge kites.

Aldridge, 27, won both races in the final series on Thursday.

Great Britain’s Ellie Aldridge with her gold medal Credit: Patrick Aventurier/PA

After being involved in a capsize when she was seven, Aldridge, from Poole in Dorset, was sceptical of the water, but kite foiling became a source of fun for her and later a serious discipline.

Ellie’s home sailing club, Parkstone Yacht Club, have been supporting her all the way and celebrated at a medal race watch party where they live streamed the racing in front of a packed crowd of Ellie’s friends and local supporters.

Light winds in Marseille have led to numerous races delayed and cancelled, with Emma Wilson the only other sailor for Team GB who has secured a medal with her bronze in windsurfing.

