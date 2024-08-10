A man has died following a house fire in Kent.

Around 50 firefighters in ten fire engines spent the night tackling the blaze which engulfed a house in Faversham.

Crews were called to Salters Lane just after midnight this morning, Saturday 10 August.

Four fire engines, a height vehicle, a command support unit, and a technical rescue team stayed at the scene overnight.

The blaze has now been brought back under control and an investigation is underway.

Kent Police and South East Coast Ambulance Service were also at the house.

Residents in the surrounding areas were urged to avoid the area and are being asked to keep their windows closed and doors closed to avoid the vast amounts of smoke billowing from the blaze.

