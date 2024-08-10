Play Brightcove video

An electrician from Poole has been left thousands of pounds out of pocket after thieves stole tools from his van.

Simon Blackmore woke to find his van door ajar and nearly all of his kit gone.

He's had to postpone jobs whilst he found replacement tools, impacting his business and delaying important work.

Simon says it's the second time he's been targeted. Previously one of his vans was targeted in broad daylight.

He continues: "You get up in the morning to go to work and try and earn money as everyone else does, and money is really hard to earn at the moment.

"You have a lot of competition and things like that, so you try and be competitive...to lose £2000 worth of tools and materials, it hits quite hard."

One of his vans has now been fitted with extra security and deadlocks on each door after it was burgled whilst on a job.

Figures from Direct Line released in June show 62% of tradespeople had tools stolen from their vans.

Simon contacted Dorset Police who say they are investigating.

The force told us that the decision to send officers to the scene of a crime is based on the threat level at the time and resources are prioritised where they can be most effective.

In a statement they said: "Dorset Police received a report at 7.10am on Thursday 8 August relating to the theft of tools from a vehicle in Brampton Road in Poole.

"Officers will be carrying out a review of all available lines of enquiry and carrying out an appropriate investigation.

"We recognise the impact crimes of this nature have on victims and we remain committed to exploring all available lines of enquiry to identify those involved."

