Engines roar at Motors by the Moat in Kent

Whether you’ve got a Ferrari or a Fiat 500 ‘Motors by the Moat’ gives owners a chance to show off their pride and joy while enjoying the picturesque grounds of Leeds Castle.

While many of the cars have been lovingly restored, nothing quite beats the blood sweat and tears it’s taken to bring this Ghostbusters Ectomobile to life.

This replica of Ecto 1 has been lovingly restored in memory of Ryde Hutchinson

The Ecto 1 is as much a star of the film as the actors themselves and every little detail of this 1959 Cadillac has been restored to perfection.

The owner, Ross Hutchinson shipped it home from Florida with his brother Ryde back in 2000. Sadly, Ryde died following a car accident soon afterwards but his brother Ross took it upon himself to realise his dream of restoring it.

Ross says:

"The community and fan base and local experts and mechanics came forward out of the wood work to lend their expertise and time, helping us bring the dream my brother and I had together to reality. Here today it feels like he's still part of this even though he's not with me in person. "

While there was plenty to look at on the lawns, crowds were wowed on the water too. The Castle’s moat came alive with a series of spectacular displays from the world-class ‘DJR’ freestyle Jet Ski team performing gravity-defying backflips, spins and huge aerial tricks.

Meanwhile, renowned international stunt driver and multiple world record holder Terry Grant showcased an all-new jaw dropping routine set against the magnificent backdrop of the Castle.

Leeds Castle Foundation took over the running of the castle 50 years ago

Thousands are expected over the course of the weekend and as a charity, events like these are vital to keeping the historic building open to the public.

Motors by the Moat continues tomorrow.