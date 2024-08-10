A Worthing man has been jailed for publishing malicious communications ahead of a planned event in Brighton on Wednesday.

Preparations for potential protest activity has included the monitoring and review of a huge amount of online information.

Police were made aware of a concerning social media post on Tuesday (6 August), which included a number of references to violent disorder linked to the proposed event on Wednesday.

Two men from Worthing, aged 42 and 45, were arrested.

Joseph Clark, 45, of Hayling Rise in Worthing, was charged with sending by public communication network an offensive message.

He was found guilty at Brighton Magistrates’ Court yesterday (9 August) and sentenced to 14 weeks in prison, order to pay £85 in costs and a £154 victim surcharge.

The 42-year-old man has been released with no further action to be taken.

Assistant Chief Constable Paul Court said: “This custodial sentence should send a clear message to anyone involved in disorder – either online or on the streets – that they will swiftly face the full force of the law.

“The recent unrest seen across the country has been fuelled by threatening, abusive online messages. Those messages have real world consequences, and those who send them cannot hide behind their keyboards.

“Our preparations are ongoing into reports of planned events across Sussex and we will continue to engage with our communities and provide a visible, reassuring presence."

