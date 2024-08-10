Passengers leaving Kent on P&O Ferries face delays up up to 90 minutes.

The ferry company say their services from Dover to Calais are disrupted due to high demand.

The services are often popular with holiday-makers travelling from the UK to France during the school holidays combined with weekend trips in August.

On the company's social media, they announced this evening's departures from Hull and Rotterdam are expected to be on schedule.

They've advised those travelling hat boarding commences around 30 minutes prior to departure so drivers so be ready by their vehicles for the up-to-date departure times.

