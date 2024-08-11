A man is in hospital after being shot by armed police during an incident in Woking.

Officers were called to an address on Nursery Road, Knaphill, at 00.36am on Sunday, 11 August, following reports of an altercation between two people including a man armed with a weapon in the street.

Officers attended and a man in his 20s was shot by armed police at the scene.

He has been taken to hospital for medical treatment, and remains in a critical but stable condition. His next of kin have been informed.

Both parties involved in this incident are known to each other, and Surrey Police say there is no anticipated risk to the wider public. A weapon has been recovered.

The force has made a mandatory referral to the Independent Office for Police Conduct.

Nursery Road remains partially closed with limited foot and vehicle access to residents.

Police have urged people to avoid the area where possible and have thanked the community for their cooperation and patience.

A nyone with any information that might assist with the enquiries is urged to get in touch, particularly if you saw or heard anything between 00.15am and 1.30am, or have CCTV, video doorbell, dash cam or helmet cam footage that might have captured all or part of this incident.