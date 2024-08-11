The cause of a blaze, which spread to three houses in Southampton, is being investigated.

Firefighters spent four hours tackling the fire on Saturday afternoon in Bitterne Road.

The loft space of the end-of-terrace house collapsed during the fire, which also spread to two other homes.

The call came in at 4pm and the fire was finally extinguished just after 8pm.

Parts of Bitterne Road were closed for several hours Credit: HIWFRS

Crews from Eastleigh, Hardley, Hightown, St Mary's and Wickham attended.

All residents were evacuated safely and no-one was injured.

Bitterne Road West was closed between Northam Bridge and Bullar Road/Athelstan Road during the incident.

Residents were warned to keep doors and windows closed.