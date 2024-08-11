The Hampshire boxing club where disabled athletes pack a punch

Play Brightcove video

WATCH: Mike Pearse reports from Waterlooville Boxing Club.

A boxing club in Hampshire is giving those with disabilities a rare chance to learn the sport.

Set up by a local man who suffered from a brain tumour, Waterlooville Boxing Club is one of the few boxing clubs for the disabled and those with learning difficulties.

It’s the idea of keen boxer Chris Peskett who says most clubs don’t know how to deal with the disabled, which can leave them feeling unwelcome.

He himself has learning disabilities following a brain tumour.

Chris Peskett started the sessions following a brain tumour

He suggested a dedicated session to the owner of the club, and they now take place every Saturday lunchtime.

“What they get out of it is something to get them out and about," says Chris.

"A great amount of fitness. Sometimes they comfort eat and don’t get the attention they deserve. They get fitness, build muscle and confidence.”

The boxing is contactless. They punch the bags and the pads - and not each other.

Those here today said it gets them out, it’s good exercise and helps their mental health.

Boxing club owner George Mackenzie says it been very worthwhile.

“It is about giving back to the community. Anyone can come here, walk in any time. It doesn’t matter if you are disabled.”

And the hope is the club wlll go from strength to strength.