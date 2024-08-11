A 25-year-old man has died following a single vehicle collision on the A23 in Sussex.

Emergency services were called to the southbound carriageway near Bolney at around 10:10pm yesterday, Saturday 10 August.

Medical personnel treated the man at the scene, but he was pronounced deceased a short while later. Sussex Police confirmed his family have been informed.

Three men, all aged 25 and from London, have been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

Queues formed on the A23 and M23. Credit: ITV Meridian

The carriageway was closed throughout the night and into the morning whilst police worked at the scene.

Sussex Police has confirmed enquiries are underway to establish the circumstances of the collision.

Anyone with dashcam footage, or who witnessed the collision have been asked to contact police quoting 'Operation Promise'.

