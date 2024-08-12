Play Brightcove video

Kent Police tells ITV Meridian's James Dunham that they think the offender caught on CCTV could be a violent serial robber known as the Night Watcher.

Kent Police have released new CCTV footage of the moment a robber attacked a woman outside her house in Sevenoaks - then tied her up before escaping with jewellery worth £1.8m.It's thought he may be a violent serial robber known as The Night Watcher, who has netted more than £10m by targeting wealthy families over two decades.Now, Crimestoppers is offering a £10,000 reward for information leading to his capture.

The violent robber struck so fast, his victim barely had time to defend herself.

Jewellery worth £1.8m was stolen Credit: Kent Police

The 63-year old woman was followed to her front door by a masked man brandishing a hand gun, which he used to whack her on the head, before raiding a safe while she was tied up and terrified.Fifty high-value and sentimental items were stolen, including rings, pendants and watches.On Friday June 21st, between 8:50am and 10:30am, Police believe the attacker arrived in Sevenoaks by train, before cycling the three miles or so to the property which is next to a golf club.

Police release CCTV images of the violent robber Credit: Kent Police

Following the robbery, it’s thought he used the rail network again to get away from the area.Detectives have released footage of the suspect, dressed heavily on a warm day, wearing a cream coloured baseball cap and trainers with distinctive red soles.

The same cyclist was captured leaving Marden Station around 6pm, before biking the short distance to Staplehurst, 20 miles or so from Sevenoaks.

The offender is believed to have travelled by bicycle and train Credit: Kent Police

It’s thought the offender could be the same serial robber linked to raids as far back as 2006, including one on Goodwood House in Sussex in 2016.

Half a million pounds of heirlooms were taken from the stately home, owned by the Duke of Richmond and his wife, who were both tied up during the ordeal.Kent Police is urging the public to look closely at the CCTV and report any information - desperately hoping they can identify this dangerous and calculated individual and take him off the streets.

